Fast-dwindling vaccine supply strains NJ facilities

KEARNY, N.J. — At a drive-through vaccination facility in the Hudson County town of Kearny, dozens of masked, trained nurses, EMTs, support staff and sheriff’s deputies process 12 cars every 20 minutes, with at least one patient sitting in each car, on site to receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

It’s a clearly efficient operation, with each worker assigned a task that they fully carry out. There’s just one thing missing — an adequate supply of vaccine.

Recipients like Rocco Nisivoccia know that fact all too well.

“You hear everybody can’t get ’em,” he said, referring to vaccine dosages. “Big shortage and everything,” he continued. “Just luck of the draw, this and Powerball, you’ve got two options.”

Vaidehi Naik got her shot at the indoor, drive-through facility set up in Kearny, inside a former shipbuilding warehouse.

“I feel privileged. Lucky, very lucky,” she said.

She was driven to her appointment by her husband, Shirish Nadkarni. He’d gotten his vaccination at the facility last week.

“I just hope that they can get more vaccines out for everybody,” he said. “Jersey has the facilities.”

Indeed, it does, according to the state’s health department. The Garden State has 130 community vaccination sites like the Kearny facility. It also has six megasites, at locations up and down the state, all of which are either fully staffed, or have a full staff on standby.

When it comes to vaccine supply, however, the status is far from full.

Gloucester County has announced that its megasite is currently unable to schedule second dose appointments for people who arrive to get their first dose. The reason, the county announcement read, was due to the state’s vaccine scheduling system “not hav[ing] those capabilities” to schedule the second doses.

Where there is some supply of vaccine, it’s low, as David Drumeler, the deputy Hudson County administrator, pointed out.

“We did… 1,200 shots on Friday,” he said. “For this upcoming week, we’re only going to have 1,300 doses… for the whole week.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy toured the Kearny facility to encourage people receiving vaccines, as well as those administering them. The applause and goodwill that seemed to surround Murphy indicated that his mission was a success.

Still, the vaccination mission overall can’t be accomplished without the item for which the mission exists. A pledge by President Joe Biden on Tuesday to increase vaccine levels by 17% by next week can help, if it happens.

The governor’s visit preceded the president’s pledge, but Carrie Nawrocki, the executive director of the Hudson Regional Health Commission, emphasized that it’s crucial to receive a boost in supply, soon.

“Everyone who’s been here, and has heard about our site, knows how efficiently we’re running,” she said, about the facility administering vaccines. “We just need it in hand.”