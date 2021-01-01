NJ cameraman finds silver lining after recovery from COVID-19

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — It may seem tough to find a “silver lining” after waging a near-fatal battle against COVID, but Jeff Muhlstock of Ridgewood, New Jersey discovered one.

The veteran film and TV photographer was getting worried about finding work again, seven months after the virus sent him to the hospital for 11 and a half days in March 2020.

And then a phone call came in mid-August.

“This was an opportunity to be director of photography on a new series,” Muhlstock told PIX11 on New Year’s Day, during an interview in his backyard. “Ed Burns reached out to me.”

Writer, actor, director and Long Island native Burns was getting ready to produce a new series, “Bridge and Tunnel” for EPIX.

“Money was running short; it was something I needed,” Muhlstock noted.

It was also a promotion in the industry for Muhlstock, who normally handled the strenuous work of operating the cameras.

Muhlstock joined the production in early October and he said Burns was very careful to do frequent COVID testing and to be mindful of health concerns.

He said Burns changed some scenes from interiors to exteriors.

“He said, ‘You know what? This scene can play outdoors, it’s safer,'” Muhlstock recalled.

“Bridge and Tunnel” was one of the first local television productions to commence after the first wave of COVID-19 in New York and New Jersey. It premieres on EPIX on Jan. 24.

PIX11 first told Jeff Muhlstock’s story back in April, not long after his release from the hospital.

The family believes Jeff’s wife, Helane — who works with pre-school children — brought the virus home. Helane and the couple’s son had mild symptoms. Their daughter got sick with COVID-19 after Thanksgiving.

Muhlstock had used his camera to record his entire coronavirus journey, from the time his wife drove him to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood on March 26, through lonely nights when he couldn’t breathe well and thought he might not make it, all the way to his joyous homecoming.

Muhlstock and his wife have been together for 35 years. He said his family’s FaceTime calls during his illness got him through the isolation of his hospital stay.

“My wife has been 100% lifting me up,” Muhlstock said, getting emotional. He then fell into his wife’s arms, as she patted his back.

“You’re our fearless leader,” she said.

Helane Muhlstock said she was very happy to see her husband go back to work.

“He was mentally stimulated again and he was away from watching the news,” she said. “I was just so excited to see that light go back ‘on’ in him again.”