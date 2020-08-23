Newark detective on mayor’s security detail dies of COVID-19

Newark Police Detective Irving Callender died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, due to complications from coronavirus, officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark police detective who served on Mayor Ras Baraka’s security detail has died of COVID-19.

Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Newark Police Detective Irving Callender died on Saturday due to complications from coronavirus.

The 43-year-old leaves behind a wife, Melissa Callender, and two sons, Irving Robert Samuel Callender, IV and Camren Mehki Callender.

“Detective Callender has been assigned to my office, serving faithfully and with an unwavering commitment to excellence, since I took office,” Baraka said in a statement. “He was a lifelong Newarker who loved his city, loved his family, and gave his life for both. The entire city is shaken and all of us will mourn his loss collectively.”

Ambrose said Callender was a “great man and a tremendous colleague.”

“This is an incredibly sad day for Detective Callender’s family, for the Newark Police Division and for Mayor Baraka’s office,” he said. “Our hearts are broken.”

Callender began his law enforcement career in March 2006 as a police officer in the 5th Precinct. He also served in the 2nd Precinct and in the Street Crimes Unit before joining the Mayor’s Executive Protection Unit in 2014.