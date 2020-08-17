Friends work to give COVID-19 victim, native New Yorker without family a proper burial

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — For a group of friends, the death of a fellow New Yorker proved to be a lesson in how friendship survives, right to the end.

Born in the Bronx, Michael Gewirtz was the son of a New York City firefighter who passed away when he was just 2 years old.

His mother raised him on her own until she passed away when he was 22.

Around that time Gewirtz met a group of guys who would become his lifelong friends.

He earned a Master’s degree from NYU, then went to work for Con Edison, living on the Upper West Side.

But in the early 2000s, he fell on tough times, losing his job with Con Ed, and became homeless.

As he bounced around the city, friend Steve Cortez said Gewirtz always kept in touch with his friends.

So when he stopped responding to phone calls in the middle of the pandemic, his friends feared the worst.

A doctor would later confirm that he’d died of COVID-19.

His group of friends wanted to make sure Mike got a proper burial. Cortez remembered paperwork Mike had left with him after he was evicted.

He found a contract for a burial plot out on Long Island.

Gewirtz’s dad had purchased four graves, and one was still available.

He’d be buried next to his mother and father.

But there was a problem. Mike had a half-sister, and the site was in her name.

The guys eventually tracked her down. She hadn’t seen Mike since their father died when he was a child. But she readily said he could have the plot.

Days later, Gewirtz was buried next to his parents. Soon, his gravesite will have a marker that tells his story as simply as possible.

“He was just a good friend and a real New Yorker.”

Gewirtz was 64.