FDNY hero who ‘ran toward danger his entire career’ dies of COVID-19

NEW YORK — Coronavirus took the life of a 30-year veteran of the FDNY who was also a World Trade Center first responder, officials said Sunday.

Joseph Ferrugia, 61, is the 13th member of the FDNY to die of COVID-19, Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Ferrugia is the first active FDNY firefighter to die of coronavirus.

“This horrific illness has taken far too many lives, and now it has killed a man who bravely served New Yorkers for three decades,” Nigro said. “He ran toward danger his entire career, searching for those trapped by flames and doing all he could to save them.”

The Long Island father of three joined the FDNY in October of 1990 and worked out of Queens. He was most recently assigned to the FDNY’s Rebreather Unit. Ferrugia trained members and responded to incidents involving extended emergency operations underground and in tunnels.

The FDNY cited Ferrugia for his bravery twice.

“Our entire Department mourns his loss,” Nigro said.