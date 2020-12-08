COVID-19 ordeal made husband and wife doctors kinder MDs

NEW YORK — Dr. Isha Mehta and her entire family fought COVID-19 at home this past spring, but she still can’t believe she lost her mother, Jaya Mahadevia, to coronavirus.

Mahadevia was 92.

“COVID took us by surprise,” Mehta, Chief of Gynecology at Elmhurst Hospital said with emotion, speaking to us after surgery Tuesday, still dressed in her green scrubs. “She was the healthiest person in our house.”

Mehta said her mother made it possible for her husband and she to leave India more than twenty years ago to do medical residencies in the United States.

“Throughout my career, my mom ran the whole household,” Dr. Mehta said. “Without her taking care of my house, taking care of my kids, I would not have been able to become an OB GYN the way I am right now.”

“And she was so proud… that we came here and achieved so much.”

Her husband, Dr. Parag Mehta, is Senior Vice Chair of Medicine at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. He was the first person to get sick with COVID19 in their household on March 18.

“I was fatigued, I was tired, and then I was breathless,” Dr. Mehta told PIX11 News. “The Hydroxychloroquine which I took did not work,” he added. “I had oxygen delivered to my home.”

As Dr. Parag Mehta battled a fever, his 92 year old mother-in-law developed symptoms a week later.

The grandmother went into the hospital for several days with low oxygen levels and returned home.

By then, her daughter, Isha, was sick and isolated in a room.

“And you try to brace yourself to be brave, to handle these COVID symptoms,” the Elmhurst surgeon said.

Jaya’s two granddaughters cooked for their doctor parents and the family matriarch, who remained in separate rooms.

At one point, the couple’s oldest daughter developed body aches and fever but didn’t tell her parents.

The youngest, Setu, a pre-med student at Harvard, had the mildest symptoms — loss of taste and smell — and understood why her older sister kept her condition quiet.

“There was just so much fear in the house, that we didn’t want to add to that fear.”

Dr. Isha Mehta acknowledged she suffered from anxiety, concerned about the course COVID19 would take in her body.

She started getting better, but her mother developed an infection and returned to the hospital on April 14. The doctors and their daughters wore PPE to say goodbye to Jaya Mahadevia before she died on April 23.

“It is hard, as you can see, the emotions are still raw,” Dr. Isha Mehta told PIX11 News with her voice breaking, speaking to us on ZOOM after she finished one operation Tuesday. “We did not expect her to die this way.”

The family has left Jaya Mahadevia’s bedroom intact in their home, out of respect.

And they are also celebrating her great sense of adventure.

Just months before she got sick with coronavirus, Mahadevia visited her native India.

Earlier in 2019, she insisted on joining her family for a trip to Iceland.

“We wanted to see the Northern Lights,” Setu Mehta recalled. “We had a local tour guide who called her a Viking because of how strong she was… in a wheelchair, kind of gliding along these glaciers.”

In her 80s. Mahadevia reached an altitude of 18,000 feet in the Himalayas during a trip in 2013.

She even took helicopter tours during a visit to Kauai in 2017.

“When she heard my family was going to Hawaii, she said, ‘I’m going, too.'”

Dr. Parag Mehta told PIX11 the family ordeal profoundly changed him.

In recent years, he had been trying to focus on mindfulness as a doctor, taking yoga and looking at all he had to be grateful for.

“I was a very angry young man always, ready to take any fight, ready to take on the problems of the world,” Dr. Mehta said.

Now “I look for positivity,” Dr. Mehta noted.

He and his family go for a walk every day.

“I might have seen more sunsets and more sunrises, after the COVID, than in my entire life.”

More importantly, he’s learned the power of kindness, after watching Intensive Care nurses help dying patients with FaceTime communications to their families.

“When somebody is in the hospital, at least try to communicate with the family by some means,” Dr. Mehta said.

He said touch is powerful, too.

“It is so crucial that in the time that somebody is suffering, somebody just hold their hand–and even if you don’t say a single word — it’s so soothing and calm.”

Dr. Isha Mehta, Jaya’s daughter, said she will promote kindness in her medical work, too.

“I think being a COVID survivor, I’m going to teach my residents, my students, that if you’re a doctor, you have to make sure you have empathy.”

Correction: Mahadevia’s name has been updated.