Explainer: Why expanding coronavirus vaccine to smokers caused a stir

TRENTON, N.J.— New Jersey expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility guidelines this week to millions more residents, including smokers, which quickly prompted gripes about them skipping to the front of the inoculation line.

Beginning Thursday, people 65 and older and those 16 and older with medical conditions were eligible to get the vaccine.

New Jersey’s list of conditions mirrors that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and includes cancer, kidney disease and other illnesses.

Smokers are on the list because they’re at “significant risk” from COVID-19.

The state health department also pointed out that nicotine is addictive and that people who smoke should quit.