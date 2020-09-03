Experts share cybersecurity tips as remote learning resumes for some and work from home continues

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New challenges to cybersecurity are emerging when it comes to remote learning and working from home.

Computer experts say it could get worse as more people make the transition if you’re not careful.

According to a study by IBM, more than half the U.S. population is working from home since the pandemic began —and a large percentage is expected to continue to do so through the rest of 2020 and beyond.

Many companies may be playing catch-up as they attempt to manage the security risks of rushed remote-work models. Business activities that were once conducted in protected office environments, and monitored under specific policies, have quickly transitioned to new, and potentially less secure territory. The same can be said for schools. That said, experts offer tips on how to avoid falling victim to cyber hacks.

Use company and school issued equipment Scammers are aware that there are more people working from home, so be on guard for what’s known as phishing.

Adjust student control settings to track usage, limit access and prevent students from adding applications to their accounts.

Apply software updates to stop hackers in the tracks.

Be careful of what you install If you do install software, experts say make sure it comes from a reputable source.

Keep personal and work devices separate mixing business with please can make you more susceptible to cyber hacks.

Last, but not least, only go to websites you trust. When in doubt, look for the lock icon in your browser. That means you’re good to go.