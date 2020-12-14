Expert explains coronavirus vaccine distribution in US

NEW YORK — New York received its first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

As state officials across the country prepare for the biggest vaccination effort in American history, Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss the nuances of distribution.

Mukherjee is a physician, biologist, oncologist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. He has been working with the U.S. military as well as states across the country to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

