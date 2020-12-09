Exclusive: As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gets ready for FDA review, meet a member of the reviewing panel

NEW YORK — On Thursday, the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer will be reach its final, and possibly most critical, milestone in its process of reaching the public.

A committee of world class medical professionals, convened by the Food and Drug Administration, will review the company’s emergency use authorization application. If the application — which would allow the vaccine to reach distribution more quickly than the normal process for a new medication or vaccine — gets approved, it could see its first use in the general population by early next week.

Ofer Levy, M.D., Ph.D., will be on the committee reviewing the application.

“I am board certified in pediatric infectious diseases,” Levy said in an interview on Wednesday, in response to a question as to why he was selected for what may be the most important gathering of medical professionals in the world right now. “So I’m an infectious disease specialist, and obviously coronavirus is an infectious disease.”

He’s also a vaccine expert.

“I do research, basic and translational research regarding vaccines,” he said, “and I direct a program called the Precision Vaccines Program here at Boston Children’s Hospital.”

In addition, he serves on the faculty of Harvard Medical School. He’s also a native New Yorker.

Thursday’s committee meeting will follow months of development and clinical trials by Pfizer, involving some 40,000 volunteers.

It’s been a major effort, but as medical breakthroughs go, it’s been a remarkably speedy process. Some vaccines take up to two decades to produce, and are less effective, as Levy pointed out.

“Even a vaccine that would have 50, 60, 70% efficacy would be considered a win,” he said. “But here to have 95% is really excellent , [although] there’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

It’s why Thursday’s all-day committee meeting will take place, virtually. It will be livestreamed here.

The YouTube channel for the proceedings is open, and has been, hours before the actual meeting begins. Some 300 million people worldwide are expected to watch.

“The first half of the day will be presentations by various scientists involved in the process,” Levy said. “And then in the second half of the day, after the public comment phase, the committee will deliberate, ask questions, and then we will vote.”

All of the materials the committee will review are available to the public here.

“I think that transparency is absolutely critical for the American people to have confidence in the process,” Levy said.

He also makes clear that his comments are his own, and that he’s approaching the vetting process with a discerning eye that’s the result of more than three decades of detailed research. Still, regarding what he’s seen so far about the vaccine, he said, “For now, this looks very, very good, and the data, as has been shared publicly, look very, very encouraging.”

He also said that he would like for at least one thing to emerge from the vaccine development process, as part of the marathon of challenges the world has been through this past year.

“I’m hoping that in addition to the very sophisticated biopharmaceutical research that’s happened, and the Warp Speed vaccine initiative, which have been critical,” said Levy, “that we also learn the longer term lessons, and invest in those public health systems, those surveillance systems, to make sure we protect the United States, and indeed the world, against future pandemics.”

“Because I hate to say it,” he continued, “as sure as the sun rises tomorrow, there will be another one.”