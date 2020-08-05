New York eviction moratorium expires at midnight

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tenants waited anxiously Wednesday, hoping Gov. Andrew Cuomo would extend the current ban on evictions.

If the eviction ban expires at midnight, The Legal Aid Society estimates 14,000 New York City households could start receiving marshal’s notices immediately .

“The marshal shows up at your door, and 14 days later throws you out on the street, changes locks,” Legal Aid attorney Judith Goldiner told PIX11 News.

The moratorium ending impacts tenants who were served a warrant of eviction before the start of the pandemic.

Households struggling to pay their rent due to the coronavirus pandemic are still protected against evictions.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said restarting evictions is simply unacceptable.

“We have to make some real decisions to protect those tenants,” he said.

New York City offers a free program to help resolve landlord tenant disputes, and by calling 3-1-1, tenants can access resources including a housing attorney.

