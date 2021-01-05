Epidemiologist weighs in on handling the spread of new COVID strains, herd immunity

NEW YORK — Although two vaccines are being distributed nationwide, COVID-19 cases continue to surge in several states.

Should we be concerned about this new strain?

Dean of New York Medical College School of Health Sciences and Practice Dr. Robert Amler, who has spent 25 years working for the CDC, weighed in on how the spread can be handled, vaccine distribution and how common it is to see new strains.

Dr. Amler also discussed the meaning of “herd immunity” and whether or not that would help eradicate the disease.