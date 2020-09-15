Employers should start making plans to bring workforce back to offices, Mayor de Blasio says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio encouraged employers to start making plans on bringing the workforce back into offices.

Small and mid-level businesses should start the process of determining how to bring their employees back into offices when they are ready, the mayor said during his Tuesday briefing.

“We want to make sure that this city comes back to life,” he said.

“The goal is to keep coming back,” but it has to be done safely.

De Blasio acknowledged the plans are about sequencing, adding that New York City went through Phases 1 through 4 on time and anticipated there would be more activity after Labor Day, especially with the start of in-person classes approaching.

By October, officials will see the impact of new activity and continue to watch each step and see what happens.

To fight the spread of the coronavirus, non-essential businesses were ordered to work from home. Despite reopening, many employers have opted to keep many employees working from home.

The mayor also acknowledged his workforce is “different” because he has about 380,000 employees, but “we need to be smart about sequences.”

