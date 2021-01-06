Eligible unemployed NJ workers to get additional $300 payments under CARES Act

NEW JERSEY — Extra unemployment benefits are headed to New Jersey’s unemployed workers who were affected by COVID-19.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced unemployed workers would begin receiving $300 in supplemental unemployment benefits beginning early next week under the expanded Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Payment processing is expected to begin over the weekend, with the money appearing on a claimant’s debit card or as direct deposit beginning Tuesday.

“We were among the first states to distribute the earlier federal supplemental payments to workers after the passage of the CARES Act in April, and are equally proud to get this new federal relief out the door quickly,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

The weekly $300 payment is in addition to regular unemployment benefits and is for anyone eligible for any amount of unemployment from any federal or state program.

The program is expected to run through March 31.

The program, which was originally authorized through July, was reinstated and cut the weekly payments in half.

For more information on unemployment in New Jersey, click here.