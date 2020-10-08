Eligible NJ workers to receive extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, Murphy says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Eligible unemployed New Jerseyans will be able to receive extra unemployment benefits as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wages Assistance grant, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Those eligible can receive up to six weeks of FEMA Lost Wages Assistance at $300 per week.

Claimants who attested that their unemployment is coronavirus-related don’t need to do anything. Anyone eligible will receive a lump sum payment later this month, according to Murphy.

Those who have not attested why they are out of work will need to certify that they are unemployed due to COVID-19, the governor said.

They are being notified by the Department of Labor for further instruction. Those eligible will receive a lump sum payment of up to $1,800.

“While this is not the long-term relief we had hoped from Washington, it will certainly help struggling New Jersey families”

Over the past week over 23,600 New Jerseyans filed for unemployment, according to Murphy. It is a decrease of roughly 3,500 from last week.

More than 1.65 million New Jersey residents filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic.

