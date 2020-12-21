Educators consider leaving traditional classroom setting amid pandemic: report

NEW YORK — As schools try to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a possible new problem as more than one in four teachers are considering the option of leaving the traditional classroom, according to a new report.

Experts fear an entire generation of teachers may be fleeing the workforce as they are forced to pivot and get creative under the weight of the coronavirus.

There is still a chance many of them could return to their jobs, and there are some things school systems and the federal government can do to make that transition safer and more enticing.

PIX11’s Vanessa Freeman explains.