Durant back with Nets, can return Saturday at Golden State

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Raptors Nets Basketball

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, left, drives past Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BROOKLYN — Kevin Durant has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets and will be able to play Saturday in his return to Golden State.

Durant missed three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons and faced a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus.

The star forward continued to test negative during his absence and was able to return to practice Friday.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors, winning NBA titles in the first two before rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

