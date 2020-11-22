Fauci: Thanksgiving airport travel will lead to perilous situation as COVID surges

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press, PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
LaGuardia Airport terminal B

WASHINGTON — The United States’ top infectious diseases expert says he’s worried that crowding at U.S. airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as COVID-19 cases surge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the “people at airports” despite federal guidance to avoid travel “are going to get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now.”

About 2 million people were screened by the Transportation Security Administration at U.S. airports on Friday and Saturday combined, CNN reported. This weekend marked the second- and third-busiest airport travel days since mid-March.

Fauci noted that new COVID-19 cases from Thanksgiving won’t become evident till weeks later, making it “very difficult” as the virus spirals out of control heading into colder weather and the December holiday season.

Fauci said a substantial portion of people being hospitalized for the virus are now between the ages of 40 and 59, as well as the elderly and vulnerable.

He stressed that vaccines should become available in the coming months, but said Americans will need to “hang in there” in the meantime by taking precautions to stem the spread. That includes limiting holiday gatherings to people in the same household if possible, wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands.

