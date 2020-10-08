Dr. Birx warns about a ‘very different’ amid uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Northeast

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force said she’s concerned about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, noting how more people are becoming infected because of indoor family gatherings and social events.
Appearing Thursday at the University of Connecticut campus in Hartford, Birx said a “very different” kind of spread is happening now.
She said it’s not happening in the workplace so much because people are taking precautions. Rather, it’s happening in homes and social situations.
Meanwhile, the Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for New London.