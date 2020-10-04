Doctors: Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice after COVID-19 diagnosis

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice in recent days, but his condition has continued to improve following his COVID-19 diagnosis on Thursday.

That’s according to the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, who spoke Sunday at a brief news conference on the steps of the military hospital where Trump is being treated.

Conley’s comments added a new layer of confusion to the president’s health status even as the doctor sought to clarify contradictory statements from the day before.

Trump’s medical team refused to disclose the specific timing of the president’s dip in oxygen but suggested that he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday.