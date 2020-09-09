Doctor treating COVID-19 patients says canceled Caribbean vacation should be refunded

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A doctor treating COVID-19 patients is among the hundreds of people who paid thousands of dollars in advance for vacations at A Turks and Caicos Resort they never got to take.

Dr. Sean Levine, his wife and two children were scheduled to arrive at the Beaches Turks and Caicos Restort, an all-inclusive family club, in April.

They had vacationed at the resort for the past three years.

However, in late March, the company that owns the 19 Beaches and Sandals resorts in the Caribbean announced it was temporarily closing all clubs due to the pandemic.

Levine received a call from a booking agent at the Beaches club offering to reschedule his vacation any time in the next 12 months. The doctor declined, because his future work schedule and availability was uncertain since no one knows when the pandemic will end.

He told the reservations agent he wanted a refund. He had paid almost $9,000 in advance for the six-night stay.

He was shocked when the agent told him he was not entitled to a refund.

The resort’s cancellation policy says to receive a 100% refund, you have to cancel more than 31 days in advance. That was impossible, since the resort announced it was shutting down just 15 days prior to Levine’s scheduled arrival.

Levine, in many conversations, demanded his money back.

“You canceled,” Levine said of the resort, “we didn’t.”

The resort eventually agreed to a 50% refund, but said he needs to use the remaining $4,597 dollars to re-book for a future date.

If he doesn’t, he will forfeit the money.

He did re-book for November 2021, but only because he didn’t want to lose out on the money he’d already spent.

He appealed to American Express, but the credit card company sided with the resort, citing the written refund policy.

A Beaches spokesperson told PIX11 “our cancellation and rescheduling policies are generous, flexible, and exceed industry standards.”

Levine continues to fight for a complete refund. He has posted numerous negative reviews on social media, and said he still hopes the resort will do the right thing.