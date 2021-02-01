Devils postpone next 3 games due to COVID-19 protocols

New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

NEWARK — The National Hockey League will postpone all New Jersey Devils games through Feb. 6 “as a result of four additional New Jersey Devils Players being added today to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List,” the league announced Monday.

This includes Tuesday and Thursday night’s games in Pittsburgh against the Penguins and a home against the New York Rangers Saturday.

The league also announced “as an appropriate precaution,” the team’s training facilities have been closed to all players on the club’s active roster, effective immediately, and will remain so until further notice. The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Devils’ regular season schedule.

The Devils had at least three players on the league’s COVID-19 protocol as of Monday, including starting goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and center Travis Zajac, the team’s longest tenured player.

According to the team website, the players currently on the protocol list are Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha, and Zajac.

New Jersey’s opponents, the Pittsburgh Penguins, are in New York City tonight to take on the Rangers.