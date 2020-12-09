Despite critics, Cuomo honored for virus leadership, along with Mass. Gov. Baker

Map of COVID-19 cases in New York State during Governor Andrew Cuomo's press conference on the latest.

BOSTON — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been honored for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was also honored. The men were recognized by the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Wednesday evening.

Baker, a Republican, and Cuomo, a Democrat, led their states during the coronavirus pandemic, which hit both states particularly hard during the first wave of infections.

They have been praised and criticized for their coronavirus wins and missteps. Both governors took actions to slow the disease’s spread, including pressing residents to wear masks in public and take other precautions.

Critics, however, say Cuomo waited too long to shut down the city, among other things. Baker has been slow to respond to the latest surge in cases.

Cuomo previously won a special Emmy award for his coronavirus briefings, which were appointment viewing in the pandemic’s earliest days.