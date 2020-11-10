Despite 2nd coronavirus wave in NJ, 60% aren’t cooperating with contact tracing: DOH commissioner

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey officials warn the state is entering a second wave of coronavirus infections, the health commissioner said a majority of positive people are not cooperating with contact tracing efforts.

New Jersey reported 2,075 new cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 256,653. More than 9,500 new cases have been reported since last Thursday: an average of 2,381 a day for each of the past four days.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli joined the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases across New Jersey.

Persichilli partly attributed the resurgence of the virus to so-called COVID fatigue, a term coined to describe when people become careless about following social distancing and mask wearing as the pandemic stretches on.

“This is a deadly virus. It slowed down a bit in the warmer weather, and as we loosened up some of our restrictions and more people gathered and developed some pandemic fatigue, the only tools we have in our tool kit perhaps were left home when they went out. And that’s masking, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, staying home when you feel sick,” she said. “These are such basic things and I think we got a little too relaxed in the face of a virulent virus, so we’re pulling back a bit.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Beginning Thursday, indoor food and drink services are banned between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at restaurants, bars, lounges, clubs and casinos. Barside seating will also be prohibited at all hours. Outdoor dining, takeout and deliveries can continue past 10 p.m.

All interstate games and tournaments for indoor youth sports, up to and including high school, are also prohibited beginning Thursday.

Despite the surge in cases causing the new restrictions, Persichilli said 60% of the people who contact tracers call refuse to give information about the people they’ve been in contact with.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state topped 1,500 Monday — up significantly from around 420 about a month ago — Persichilli said she can’t encourage people enough to “take the call” and cooperate with contact tracers.

“We cannot save lives if we don’t know whose lives we need to save,” she said. “And anybody that’s exposed, particularly the elderly, the vulnerable, individuals with underlying conditions … they are at risk for death from this virus.

