Democrats moving ahead on COVID relief, with or without GOP support

NEW YORK — Talks over the next round of COVID-19 relief are well underway.

They center around how big the next round of stimulus checks will be, who will get them, how long to extend unemployment for and money for pandemic-related items like vaccinations and reopening schools.

However, Democrats appear poised to be ready to move ahead with the majority of their $1.9 trillion proposal with or without any GOP support.

President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office with 10 Republican Senators who had proposed a COVID-19 package in the range of $600 billion. The meeting was described as positive, but not necessarily productive.

“I am hopeful we can once again pass a sixth bipartisan COVID relief package,” said Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine.

However, a deal does not appear to be close at hand.

Biden and the Democrats favor a plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, extended unemployment with a $400 dollar supplement, $130 billion for school reopening, and $350 billion for state and local budget relief.

The Republicans bill proposes more limited stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, along with no money for state and local budgets.

The only things both parties seem to agree are dollars directly related to battling the pandemic like money for vaccine distribution.

Democrats in Congress are already moving forward with their bigger proposal. Tuesday they laid the groundwork to pass COVID-19 relief through reconciliation. It is a more complicated, divisive budget process that does not require 60 votes in the Senate — as most legislation normally does.

White House press security Jen Psaki defended that decision.

“At several points in this process as we look to the weeks ahead Republicans can engage and see their ideas adopted,” Psaki said.

The full court press to pass more relief also continued during an update from the White House COVID response team.

Coordinator Jeff Zients announced another half million vaccine doses are being produced each week, some of which will soon be available in local pharmacies.

“We are doing all we can, but it is critical Congress does its part as well,” he said. “We need Congress to quickly pass the the American Rescue Plan and give us the funding we need to scale up our vaccination program.”

