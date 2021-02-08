Delta Airlines will block middle seats until end of April

FILE – A Delta Airlines flight from Detroit makes its landing approach onto Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Glen Burnie, Md. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, the airline carrier announced that they were launching contact tracing for travelers arriving in the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK — Delta Airlines will continue blocking middle seats on all flights until at least the end of April, making it the only airline to continue the coronavirus-related policy.

The announcement on Monday brings Delta into a full year of blocking seats.

Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said the company wants travelers to have “complete confidence” when flying with Delta.

“And they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind,” Lentsch said. “We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board – that will always be Delta’s priority.”

As of now, the airline plans to allow the change fee waiver to expire for U.S. domestic tickets purchased through March 30.

