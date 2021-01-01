Delay and problems with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

NEW YORK — The Trump administration made a bold prediction — 20 million Americans will be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of 2020.

The actual numbers this New Years Day: less than three million have been vaccinated. Only 12 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed.

“There’s vaccines available and literally sitting in freezers,” said Georgia Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey Friday. “That’s unacceptable, we have lives to save.”

That’s not the only problem. In West Virginia, dozens of people were given antibodies but not the vaccine, by mistake. In Wisconsin, a pharmacist was fired and arrested, accused of sabotaging 500 doses by deliberately removing them from refrigeration.

While the tri-state area hasn’t had catastrophes like those, the vaccine rollout in New York and New Jersey has also been lagging.

“We absolutely need to send in reinforcements if we want to accelerate the vaccination administration that absolutely has to happen now,” said Syra Madad from NYC Health + Hospitals.

The vaccine delay and distribution mishaps is adding to an already dire situation. December was the worst month of the pandemic nationwide with the most confirmed cases and the most deaths. In New York City, the 7-day average positivity rate has now surged to 9.41%.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is making this new year’s resolution

“In the month of January 2021, we will vaccinate a million New Yorkers.”

De Blasio said the goal is to set up to 250 vaccination locations city wide but he acknowledged the need for help from the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers. The nation’s top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsweek he would not rule out mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

While a mandate is not up to Fauci to decide upon, he said everything will be on the table for discussion under the Biden administration, especially with the CDC projecting as many as 80,000 Americans dying in the next three days because of behavior over the holidays.