Deadline day: Differences narrow on COVID relief aid plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — Deadline day arrived Tuesday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on COVID-19 relief.

The contours of a potential deal took shape behind the scenes even as President Donald Trump’s GOP allies recoiled at the administration’s tolerance for a $2 trillion package.

Pelosi negotiated with Mnuchin for nearly an hour on Monday, and her office said they are continuing to narrow their differences — though the progress may be coming too late to immediately deliver on jobless aid, a second round of $1,200 direct payments, and money for schools, testing, and vaccines.

Another Pelosi-Mnuchin phone call was slated for Tuesday afternoon.

