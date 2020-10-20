Deadline day: Differences narrow on COVID relief aid plan

WASHINGTON — Deadline day arrived Tuesday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on COVID-19 relief.
The contours of a potential deal took shape behind the scenes even as President Donald Trump’s GOP allies recoiled at the administration’s tolerance for a $2 trillion package.
Pelosi negotiated with Mnuchin for nearly an hour on Monday, and her office said they are continuing to narrow their differences — though the progress may be coming too late to immediately deliver on jobless aid, a second round of $1,200 direct payments, and money for schools, testing, and vaccines.
Another Pelosi-Mnuchin phone call was slated for Tuesday afternoon.