Deadline day: Differences narrow on COVID relief aid plan

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Nancy Pelosi in a mask

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — Deadline day arrived Tuesday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on COVID-19 relief.

The contours of a potential deal took shape behind the scenes even as President Donald Trump’s GOP allies recoiled at the administration’s tolerance for a $2 trillion package.

Pelosi negotiated with Mnuchin for nearly an hour on Monday, and her office said they are continuing to narrow their differences — though the progress may be coming too late to immediately deliver on jobless aid, a second round of $1,200 direct payments, and money for schools, testing, and vaccines.

Another Pelosi-Mnuchin phone call was slated for Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss