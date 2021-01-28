De Blasio thinks reaching vaccination goal could happen ‘matter of weeks’

HARLEM, Manhattan — New York City was able to secure 18,000 additional coronavirus vaccine dosages from New York state, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday during his daily briefing.

However, the additional vaccine supply is a far cry from what the mayor said the city is capable of administering in the next few weeks: 500,000 vaccinations weekly.

The additional doses were freed up from a reserve that the state had put aside for use among long-term care facility staff members statewide.

“That vaccine wasn’t being used in the here and now,” de Blasio said, “whether it was folks not being ready to accept vaccine yet who worked in those facilities, or whatever other reason.”

The additional supply helped to reopen the city’s 15 vaccination hubs — facilities throughout the five boroughs set up to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible.

Last week, the city had to close the hubs for days due to a lack of vaccine supply.

That’s changed, for now, and the mayor said that he’s convinced that there’s no going back.

“We are ready to give half a million vaccinations per week,” he said. “We need the supply, but we’re ready to do it. We have all of the pieces in place to do it.”

And more changes could be on the way.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with members of the Biden Administration,” the mayor continued. “You’re going to see major changes in the supply reality in the upcoming weeks. I also know that the Johnson and Johnson is a double game changer. It could be here within a matter of weeks.”

In the meantime, the city is having to make do with what it has.

Still, some people who finally got their first shot on Thursday, after having had their appointments postponed due to lack of supply, said they want to believe that the city’s mass vaccination goal is achievable.

Chelsea Smith had just gotten her shot at the Westerleigh Center vaccination site in Harlem, when she spoke with PIX11 News.

“I know that it’s difficult with the supply chains,” she said about the half million inoculations per week goal, “but I’m optimistic.”