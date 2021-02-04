De Blasio proposes using the second dose supply of vaccines for first doses; Cuomo pushes back hard

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has proposed having people who get a first dose of the currently available coronavirus vaccines wait longer for the required second dose, so that a large reserve of second doses available now can be used as first doses.

The proposal got immediate pushback from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, even though one new study supports the mayor’s recommendation, at least in principle.

The dispute between the chief executives of the state and the city comes in the midst of new statistics showing a slow but steady decline in COVID-19 in New York.

According to the governor’s office, hospitalizations statewide are at their lowest levels since Jan. 2, and the statewide daily positivity rate of 4.38% is the lowest since Nov. 28.

What’s rising, however, is the demand for the vaccine.

DeBlasio, in his daily briefing on Thursday, called for the vaccine supplies that are currently reserved for second doses to be used as first doses, instead.

The two vaccines in use in the U.S. right now are manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. Both require two doses, administered between three and four weeks apart.

The standard practice is to schedule a second dose administration when the first dose is administered.

However, de Blasio said “It’s just not right to withhold a second dose that we could be using right now. What we know is that when you get a first dose, you get some protection.”

Right now, to ensure that every person who’s first inoculated is ensured a second dose, there’s a reserve of second doses available that roughly matches the number of people who need them.

That’s currently hundreds of thousands of people.

However, the mayor proposed using the reserve of second doses for first doses for hundreds of thousands of people would have a greater overall effect.

Immediately after making the proposal, Cuomo’s office released a statement by the state health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker.

It said, in part, “the CDC, which is now headed by President Biden’s team, does not recommend using second doses for first doses. I am in regular contact with the CDC, including as recently as this morning, on this topic when they affirmed their opposition to using second doses as first doses now.”

De Blasio said that that approach was wrong-headed.

“Just talk to someone who hasn’t had a first dose,” the mayor said. “Talk to a grandmother who wants any protection at all, and can’t get it.”

Paris Estanberg, 73, is just such a person.

PIX11 News met her at the Health and Hospitals Gouverneur medical facility on the Lower East Side, where she’d gone to inquire about getting vaccinated.

No vaccination appointments are currently available, she was told, and she said that she’s fine with holding off for now.

“I’m going to try to do research or something and wait,” Estanberg told PIX11 News. “Because with this pandemic it’s not good to rush.”

Also at the Gouverneur clinic was a medical volunteer who gave only his first name, Melvin.

He’s gotten his first dose, and is waiting for his second dose appointment, scheduled for Feb. 14.

He was critical of the mayor’s proposal.

“It still makes no sense,” he said. “He’s going to make people get the first dose quicker, and he’s gonna push back the second dose, which still makes no sense.”

However, a new study from Oxford University shows that by waiting about 12 weeks, or three months, between first and second doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, the overall efficacy of the vaccine increases.

It’s only one study, and tests a vaccine that’s not available in the United States.

For now, that’s not enough to sway the CDC, which stands by it’s guidance to not designate second dose supplies for first dose use.