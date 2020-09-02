De Blasio promises clarity on NYC indoor dining by end of September

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers will soon have a clearer view of the future of indoor dining in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio promised Wednesday.

“It’s our responsibility to give them as clear an answer, in the month of September, as possible,” de Blasio said at his daily press conference.

According to the mayor, the city will announce in the coming weeks whether or not a timeline and set of standards for restarting indoor dining can be laid out.

“We’ve been honest with the restaurant industry about the challenge,” de Blasio said. “I’ve also heard back that folks just want a final answer as soon as possible so they can make their plans.”

The city is working closely with the state on the issue, both taking a very cautious approach, according to the mayor.

De Blasio noted that they are considering the city’s restaurants separately from bars and nightclubs, noting that those establishments pose more of a threat when it comes to the spread and resurgence of coronavirus.

Since outdoor dining resumed, the New York State Liquor Authority and a State Police task force have worked together to ensure bars and restaurants throughout the city and state are adhering to pandemic guidelines and safety protocols.

New York City has become the last area in the state to hold off on allowing indoor dining in some capacity, even as our neighbors on Long Island and in Westchester have had the option since late June.

Across the river in New Jersey, indoor dining will resume Friday, Sept. 4 for the first time since March.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who makes the ultimate decision, has blamed de Blasio for a lack of compliance to social distancing guidelines in the city.

As the colder months of fall and winter approach, many restaurant owners argue that outdoor dining isn’t sustainable for their business.

Earlier this week, Crain’s New York Business reported that more than 300 NYC restaurants are seeking class-action status for a $2 billion lawsuit against the city and state for banning indoor dining.

Restaurants closed their doors nearly six months ago in March at the start of the pandemic.