De Blasio denounces Cuomo’s threat to fine hospitals over vaccine distribution

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling out Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to fine New York hospitals over vaccine distribution, calling it “arrogance.”

“Respect and trust our health-care professionals,” the mayor said Monday night on Spectrum News NY1. “Help them, support them. Don’t fine them, don’t threaten them,” he continued.

De Blasio was responding after Cuomo earlier Monday said the mayor and other local leaders had to take more “personal responsibility” of the hospitals in their area and vaccinating more people.

Additionally, in an effort to speed up the sluggish rollout of the vaccine, the governor threatened to fine hospitals up to $100,000 if they don’t finish their first round of inoculations by the end of the week.

Cuomo made the threat hours before announcing the discovery of the state’s first known case of a new, more contagious variant of the virus.

The governor said a man in his 60s who works at a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs tested positive for the variant.

The discovery seemed to underscore the need for more urgency in a vaccination campaign that has, so far, moved at a snail’s pace.