Curbing vaccine anxiety as the U.S. gets closer to distribution

NEW YORK — As cases continue to rise across the country, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee held a virtual meeting to consider an emergency authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The hearing comes at a critical time after a staggering 3,011 COVID-related deaths were reported on Wednesday — setting a new daily record for coronavirus deaths.

Now as the U.S. gets closer to a vaccine roll out to offer relief for some, others are worried about getting the inoculation.

According to a recent Pew Research Center poll, roughly 60% of Americans say they intend to get the vaccine. Yet, 21% of U.S. adults say they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information won’t change their mind.

Sarah Harte is the director of The Dorm, a treatment community for young adults who struggle with mental health conditions. She advised people to put things into perspective.

“We can reframe the idea of the vaccine that it’s not just about ourselves, but this is actually an act of service that we’re doing for our whole community,” Harte told PIX11 News.

She also encouraged the public to treat the vaccine as you would any other routine immunization, like a flu shot. Most importantly, stay properly informed and warns against feeding into the social media hype.

Many of us will have to wait a while to get the vaccine due to approval and protocol. In the meantime, you should also contact a medical professional for advice.