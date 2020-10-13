Cuomo warns of rise in NY COVID hospitalizations

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Amid New York’s spike in COVID cases in “micro clusters” across about a dozen neighborhoods, coronavirus hospitalizations are now also on the rise.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted Monday there were 878 virus hospitalizations, up 58 from the day before. He said the largest identifiable addition was from the COVID “cluster zones.”

While the number is nowhere near the 18,000 New York saw hospitalized earlier this year during the peak of the virus, Cuomo said it’s still cause for concern.

The governor said these spike aren’t even technically the “second wave” experts have warned of. “We’re still in the first wave,” Cuomo said.

He said he believes the virus will be a part of our lives for at least another year or more, based on the estimated timing and distribution of vaccines.

According to an FDNY spokesperson, however, there has not yet been a major uptick in EMS calls.

Since mid-summer, there have been around 3,300 to 3,800 daily EMS medical calls, compared to March and April – the height of the pandemic in New York – when EMS received over 5,000 medical calls.

The highest ever was on March 30 when there were 6,500 calls, the FDNY said. EMS received just 3,300 medical calls this Monday.

Last week, Cuomo’s new state restrictions went into effect in COVID “hot spots” in parts of Brooklyn, Queens and areas north of the city.

The consequences of the spikes included temporary two-week closures of hundreds of public and private schools, gyms, houses of worship, indoor dining and other non-essential businesses.