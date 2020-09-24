Cuomo wades into vaccine controversy, says NYS will create task force

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Controversy surrounding a potential COVID-19 vaccine is growing, and it’s leading to growing mistrust in the ability of the federal government to ensure the sanctity of the process.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that, unfortunately, the discussion around a vaccine has become politicized, and the federal government cannot be entrusted to deliver a safe, effective and trustworthy vaccine.

Top U.S. health officials have recently sought to assure a skeptical public they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves. President Donald Trump is pushing for a fast decision. But Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration’s chief pledged to a Senate committee that the decision will be based on science, not politics.

The agency is expected to issue stricter standards for the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, but Trump said he may choose to override the FDA, implying that the move to ensure a vaccine is fully safe for Americans when produced on a quicker-than-normal timetable is politically motivated.

In response, Cuomo said New York state will create an independent Clinical Advisory Task Force of leading scientists, doctors and health experts who will review every vaccine authorized by the federal government for distribution, and will advise state on their safety and effectiveness.

The vaccine plan will include prioritization based on clinical guidance, he said, including handling things like:



Distribution network

Qualified administration

Data and IT infrastructure

Public education

Procurement

Trump said Cuomo would be putting New Yorkers at risk by doing so.

Hopes are high that answers about at least one of several candidates could come by year’s end. The one-dose contender from Johnson & Johnson will be tested in 60,000 people in the U.S. and several other countries.