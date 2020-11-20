Cuomo to receive special Emmy Award for COVID-19 briefings

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was thanking the academy on Friday.

The Empire State governor is receiving an Emmy for his coronavirus briefings. The award is officially known as the International Emmy Founders Award and is given to an individual or organization who “crosses cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.” Previous winners include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

The TV academy says that Cuomo is getting the award for “his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.” Cuomo held 111 daily, on-camera briefings during the first wave of the pandemic.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Cuomo teasingly thanked the academy in a phone conference Friday, saying that he felt it was a collective effort and that he credited it to the entire state of New York.