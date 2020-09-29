Cuomo suspends 16 more bar/restaurant liquor licenses over coronavirus-related violations

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a state suspension of liquor licenses for 16 bars and restaurants over coronavirus-related violations, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 217.

Seven establishments within New York City have had their licenses suspended, including four in Brooklyn and one each in Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan. Nassau and Suffolk Counties out on Long Island have seen two each have their licenses suspended.

The state has conducted 8,634 compliance checks this past week, according to Cuomo. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.

“Our heightened enforcement efforts are clearly making a difference — leading to more compliance and fewer violations, which has always been the goal. However, some business owners still believe these health and safety measures are optional, and we will not hesitate to hold those who recklessly put their fellow New Yorkers’ health and safety at risk accountable,” Gov. Cuomo said. “With the start of flu season upon us, colleges and schools opening, and localized coronavirus clusters in the state, we cannot take any chances — and we must continue to enforce the rules that helped us beat back this deadly virus.”