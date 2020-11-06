Cuomo staffing Nat’l Guard at airports to enforce COVID rules

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

QUEENS — The COVID-19 infection rate in New York has experienced an uptick, hovering dangerously close to 2% statewide.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday there would be an increased National Guard presence at New York City airports heading into the holidays to enforce the new coronavirus test requirements that went into effect on Wednesday.

“We are going to be increasing enforcement personnel, you should not land if you have not taken a test three days before,” Cuomo said. “Then, you will quarantine for three days and then must take another test.”

If the second test is negative, you will not need to quarantine for two weeks.

The governor said airline and Port Authority personnel, as well as the Department of Health will be assisting the National Guard to enforce these new rules.

Some passengers arriving at LaGuardia Airport Friday knew about the change in quarantining and COVID-19 testing regulations but some who spoke with PIX11 News did not.

There are some exceptions to new travel testing requirements. Essential workers and those coming from the states that border New York are exempt from the mandate.

New Yorkers returning from travel less than 24 hours prior don’t have to test before returning but must take a test four days after their arrival.