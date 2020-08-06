Cuomo signs executive order to extend eviction moratorium for 30 days

A sign advertises an apartment for rent along a row of brownstone townhouses (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order that extends the state’s eviction moratorium for another 30 days.

The order is under review by the Office of Court Administration, and further guidance is expected Thursday.

Cuomo clarified Thursday there will be no evictions while the state remains under the crisis.

New Yorkers renters who have had financial problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic were at risk of being evicted from their homes after the moratorium expired on midnight Thursday.

Before the extension was announced, The Legal Aid Society estimated 14,000 NYC households could start receiving marshal’s notices immediately .

New York City offers a free program to help resolve landlord tenant disputes, and by calling 3-1-1, tenants can access resources including a housing attorney.

Mayor Bill de Blasio discussed the moratorium expiration during his Thursday briefing, calling on the Legislature to pass laws that can establish payment plan for those who cannot pay rent in full amid the pandemic.

The extension comes as the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits expired last week. The Department of Labor also announced Thursday nearly 1.2 million Americans have filed for unemployment as cases across the country continue to grow.

New York has made great strides in fighting the disease, but many remain unemployed.

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Ayana Harry.