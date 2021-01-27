Cuomo: Restrictions on orange zones lifted, plans for NYC restaurants coming by end of week

Customers have lunch at an outside table as a table inside sits empty at Serafina Ludlow restaurant in Manhattan, New York on Sept. 30, 2020.

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced restrictions on the state’s “orange zone” micro clusters have been lifted and a plan for New York City restaurants will be announced at the end of the week.

There has been a drop in coronavirus positivity rates in counties across the state, Gov. Cuomo said during this Wednesday press briefing.

“Given the progress they made, the restrictions are lifted in those zones,” he said.

The remaining yellow zones are in the areas of Washington Heights, Queens, Newburgh and two locations in the Bronx, Cuomo said.

“The holiday surge is over,” he declared, adding hospitals never became overwhelmed despite a spike in cases and patients.

Though restrictions have been lifted, plans for New York City restaurants still remain a topic of concern.

The governor said officials are hyper cautious in New York City due to density and crowding.

Cuomo said he plans to talk to Mayor Bill de Blasio, health officials, stakeholders and the restaurant community for a planning point of view.

A plan for restaurants is expected by the end of the week, according to the governor.

“I fully understand how difficult it is that they’re closed. Not just for the restaurants, but all the people who are employed there. On the flip side is how fast this virus could take off,” he said.

Cuomo also said there is no current plan, but the state is looking into returning to the 25% indoor capacity and how and when it can be done.

The New York State Restaurant Association applauded the decision.

“We thank Governor Cuomo for listening to the calls of restaurant operators and easing restrictions on our industry,” the group said in a statement. “New York must continue to take steps towards reopening the economy, and the restaurant industry will do our part to keep our diners and our employees safe. We appeal once again to the governor to consider extending the curfew to midnight so that our restaurants are able to have that last turn of diners, which is of vital economic importance to so many of the state’s restaurants. We look forward to our continued discussions with the governor and his staff about how we can make this work together.”

Indoor dining in New York City closed in mid-December due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.