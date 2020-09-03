Cuomo stands firm on NYC indoor-dining ban, but restaurants ‘should open’ with proper enforcement

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — With a return of indoor dining at New York City restaurants still up in the air, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he is looking into how establishments can safely open in the Big Apple.

The governor said he won’t let New York City reopen its restaurants for indoor dining until the city comes up with a plan to monitor them and make sure they’re following regulations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“My opinion is restaurants should open. The question is how?”

“I understand the tension on the issue,” he said during a phone conference, and said he will work on a plan with City Council Speaker Corey Johnson regarding how restaurants can safely reopen.

Johnson has previously called on the city to open restaurants for indoor dining.

Cuomo said he agrees with Johnson, however the state’s rules and guidance on reopening are only as good as the compliance and enforcement.

“We have major problems in NYC with the compliance on the bars,” the governor said.

Cuomo has previously called out New York City on the lack of social distancing compliance at eateries, even putting together a task force to monitor the city and Long Island.

The governor also said the state doesn’t have enough personnel to monitor over the city’s 27,000-plus eateries, but that he would contact Johnson to figure out if the NYPD “can be put on the task force to monitor the compliance” while not taking away resources from other regions.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked Thursday what he thought about the governor sidestepping him and working with Johnson on resuming indoor dining. The mayor said the governor can talk to whomever he wants, but said when the time comes, restaurants will be separated from bars and clubs in reopening.

The rest of the state outside New York City has allowed indoor dining at half capacity since June.

Over 300 restaurant owners who want to reopen have sued New York City and the state.

Contributed reporting by Associated Press.