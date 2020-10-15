Cuomo: Governors request meeting with Trump to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a letter from the National Governors Association, requesting a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss vaccine planning and guidance.

Cuomo said Thursday the guidance needed would include how a vaccination program would be conducted and what the roles would be for federal and state governments.

Funding needs, vaccine allocation and supply-chain management are also included in the clarifications needed.

Cuomo also acknowledged there will be groups of people who would not take the vaccine, meaning “ongoing small flare ups of COVID” would be ongoing.

Further guidance would also explain how to deal with those flare ups.

“States have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, working tirelessly to protect and care for our residents during this global pandemic. Governors are willing to assist your Administration’s efforts to ensure a national vaccination campaign is implemented smoothly and efficiently. However, additional guidance and clarification is needed on the roles and expectations of states in a successful COVID-19 vaccine distribution and implementation plan.



To that end, as Chair and Vice-Chair of the National Governors Association, we request a meeting with you and your team to discuss what is required to ensure a strong partnership, including but not limited to: the delineation of federal and state responsibilities; the funding needs associated with those responsibilities; and the planned supply chain management and vaccine allocation process.



We look forward to a productive conversation together,” Cuomo said in the letter.

“It’s clear the states cannot do it on their own,” Cuomo said, “so we need to know what is the plan.”

“This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way, and it’s about time this country catches up.”

