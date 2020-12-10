Cuomo: Feds ok with vaccine data sharing plan protecting undocumented immigrants

NEW YORK — New York state won’t provide ID numbers that could be used to identify undocumented immigrants that receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday, adding that the federal government is on board with the policy.

In early November, Cuomo questioned the government’s motive in asking for ID numbers like social security numbers, driver’s license numbers or passport numbers, claiming the info could be used for immigration enforcement, something New York has been willing to tussle with the feds over in the past.

And if undocumented immigrants fear enforcement, they may skip out on getting vaccinated.

“If undocumented people don’t get vaccinated, it compromises their health and it compromises the whole program,” Cuomo said. “Again, the program only works if you hit a critical mass of the population.”

Cuomo said the CDC agreed to the state’s condition to not supply these ID numbers when sharing data, leading to what Cuomo called a better vaccination program for all Americans.