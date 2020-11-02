Cuomo: Feds may attempt to use COVID-19 vaccine data for immigration enforcement

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in NY May 11, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York state is preparing for another potential battle with the federal government over its “relentless” pursuit of undocumented immigrants, this time allegedly through coronavirus vaccine data.

In a phone briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said states received a form he called a data sharing agreement from the federal government, and said information was necessary in order for states to be eligible to receive an eventual vaccine.

As a part of the agreement, the federal government is requesting names, addresses, dates of birth, ethnicity, race, and sex from patients. But they’re also requesting an ID number, like a driver’s license number, passport number or social security number.

The data provided will be used by “CDC, HHS and other federal partners,” Cuomo said, leading to concerns that information will be shared with immigration authorities like the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

“I have been down this road before,” Cuomo said. “This is an administration that has — from day one with the wall— been relentless in their pursuit of undocumented people.”

It harkens back to the state’s dispute with the federal government over providing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants. In response, the Trump administration removed New Yorkers from TSA’s Trusted Traveler programs.

“This is just another example of them trying to extort the state of New York to get information that they can use at DHS and ICE to deport people.”

Cuomo said Monday he’s asking the federal government which “federal partners” will receive this data, and if any of it will be used for immigration enforcement purposes.

While Cuomo said health data is normally private, and he was unsure why the federal government would need any of this data, he said he’s provide all other information besides ID numbers, and asked what the public health reasoning is for having those numbers.

“There is no legitimate health reason,” he said.