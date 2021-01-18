Cuomo concerned over ‘second wave’ from new coronavirus strains

Microbiologist Marielle Bedotto-Buffet prepares samples at the University Hospital Institute for Infectious Diseases in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, to study the highly contagious COVID-19 variant that has been discovered in the UK. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed concerns over the possibility of a “second wave” from the new strains found in other countries.

“People have been a little loose with the discussion of a second wave,” Cuomo said during his Monday press briefing. He said there was confusion over people starting to call the holiday surge a “second wave.”

“It was a second surge, it wasn’t a second wave. A second wave would be a new strain being introduced,” the governor said.

“That’s what we are afraid we’re seeing now. A new strain which could cause a second wave.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the variant found in the United Kingdom, which has been shown to be a lot more transmissible, will become the dominant strain in the U.S. within the next several weeks.

The CDC said the increased transmissibility could threaten an already strained health care system, require “rigorous” public health strategies to be extended, and increase the percentage of the population needing immunity before the pandemic is controlled.

Health officials are also examining possible COVID-19 mutations found in South Africa and Brazil.

“Any of these three strains could be a second wave,” Cuomo said.

Amid concerns of a “second wave,” Cuomo criticized officials for allowing people to fly into the country, calling on all international travelers to have required testing.

Travel should be banned from countries with the new variants that are potentially more dangerous.

As concerns for the new variants grow, the push for vaccine rollout continues in the state.

More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across New York, Gov. Cuomo said.

About 60% of hospital workers in the state have been vaccinated, but there is still a number of people who remain hesitant.

Despite hesitation, there is a lag in vaccine supply in the state, forcing many hospitals to cancel appointments.

Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed worry that New York City will run out of the vaccine by this week.