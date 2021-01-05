Cuomo calls virus variant in NY a ‘game-changer,’ demands international travel testing mandate

Registered nurse Raquel Hernandez places a nose swab into a test tube for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site at the Murray County Expo Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma on April 14, 2020.

NEW YORK — New York’s first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom is “highly problematic” and could be a “game-changer,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The state Health Department received the positive variant result on Monday.

The man, who is in his 60s, is affiliated with N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga, Cuomo said. He did not travel recently, so the governor suggested the virus variant is likely being spread within the community.

Three additional people who work at the same jewelry store as the man are also sick. Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said they also were tested to determine whether they have the virus variant but the results take up to 44 hours to produce.

The governor urged anyone who may have been exposed to get tested and contact the state Health Department.

“Containment is vitally important here,” he said Tuesday during a coronavirus briefing. “The fact that it’s so much more transmittable is a real problem.”

The governor said the so-called U.K. strain can overtake the original strain of the virus in a matter of weeks.

“That’s how quickly it can transmit,” he added.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to allow international travelers to enter the country without a COVID-19 test. Currently, the government only requires travelers from the U.K. to be tested for COVID-19 before they enter the U.S.

Cuomo urged the federal government to institute a COVID-19 testing mandate for everyone flying into the U.S. The governor vowed to take action if the federal government fails to do so, but did not elaborate further.