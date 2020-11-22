Cuomo calls report of massive Hasidic wedding in Brooklyn ‘blatant disregard of the law’

Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pictured.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said a massive Hasidic wedding that allegedly took place in Brooklyn earlier this month was both “illegal” and “disrespectful.”

Thousands of maskless guests packed into the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg on Nov. 8 for the secret wedding despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the city and state, the New York Post reported.

Cuomo said he believes New York City officials are investigating the allegations, and that they should.

“If that happened … It was a blatant disregard of the law. It was illegal. It was also disrespectful to the people of New York,” the governor said. “The city should do a robust investigation.”

The wedding allegedly took place just weeks after the state took action to prevent another Hasidic wedding in Williamsburg that was expected to draw as many as 10,000 guests.

The Nov. 8 wedding was planned in secret to prevent the state from taking steps to stop it from happening, according to the New York Post.

