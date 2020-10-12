Cuomo: Another statewide coronavirus shutdown not inevitable, but is ‘possible’

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a paid sick plan in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Mar. 3, 2020.

NEW YORK — As New York continues to tackle the recent COVID-19 clusters across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said another statewide shutdown is not inevitable, but it is “possible.”

During an interview with the “TODAY Show,” the governor was asked if the state is prepared for the possibility of another state shutdown as colder months approach.

“I don’t believe it’s inevitable. I believe it’s possible, but it’s not inevitable” the Cuomo said. “We have to use the science and get more sophisticated.”

He also said people “should be worried” as we approach the winter season.

Regarding the COVID-19 “hot spots” in the state, including Brooklyn and Queens, the governor said that pertains to only 2% of the state’s population, and they are closing down areas that are about one to two-square miles.

The state has since designated COVID restriction zones for certain areas.

“If you can target that way and close down small areas, then it’s not inevitable that the spread gets so large that you would have to close down an entire city or a state,” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported more than 475,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 25,000 fatalities.

