Cuomo announces state nursing home reforms as visitations set to return

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the New York State Department of Health will provide reforms and guidance in resuming visitation at nursing homes.

“The DOH is going to put on guidance, but they recommend reopening visitation for nursing homes,” Gov. Cuomo said Friday. “The guidance is going to be in accordance with the CDC on visitation. With residents in nursing homes, they have very specific guidelines. DOH is going to recommend that visitors take a rapid test before entry and DOH will provide those rapid tests to nursing homes, cost free.”

On Friday afternoon, the governor’s office announced legislation for nursing home reforms.

Reforms aiming to increase transparency will require nursing homes to post their rates for each payer source on a public website, updated annually; requiring the posting of all facility owners; requiring the posting of a list of all contracts or other agreements entered into for provision of goods or services for which any portion of Medicaid or Medicare funds are used by the facility within 30 days of execution of the agreement; and requiring information regarding staff be included in an application to establish a nursing home.

The state plans to hold operators accountable for misconduct by increasing civil monetary penalties to $25,000 for violations of the Public Health Law, including increasing penalties for willful violations of Public Health Law or regulation; removing the requirement to provide adult care facilities a 30-day period to rectify violations prior to imposition of a penalty; building off legislation signed by the Governor in 2019, requiring any nursing home with a repeat Infection Control Deficiency to work with the Quality Improvement Organization, or a state designated independent quality monitor, at the nursing home’s own expense, to assess and resolve the facility’s infection control deficiencies; and streamlining process to appoint a receiver to protect patient health and safety

Another set of reforms will try to prioritize care over profit by requiring that nursing homes spend a minimum of 70% of revenue on direct patient care and a minimum of 40% of revenue on resident staffing; establishing a nursing home profit cap and limiting certain unscrupulous transactions, including but not limited to related party transactions over fair market value and payment of compensation for employees who are not actively engaged in or providing services at the nursing home; and limiting the overall proportion of management salaries and setting a cap by regulation, dependent on the size of the facility, for managers and executives.

The reforms come as Cuomo has faced intense scrutiny for his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and alleged bullying of his fellow state lawmakers.