Cuomo: 10% of New Yorkers have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK — About 10% of New Yorkers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a telephone briefing for the media Tuesday.

That means over 2.5 million doses have been given throughout the state since December, PIX11 sister station WSYR reported.

Cuomo said he had just gotten off of a phone call with White House representatives, who said that they will be giving states an additional 5% allocation of vaccine in the coming weeks, meaning that states will be able to vaccinate their populations even faster. The federal government is hoping to approve the Johnson and Johnson vaccine soon, which would increase the number of doses even more.

When it comes to the daily numbers, here is a quick snapshot:

  • 7-day rolling positive average across New York State is 4.3%, which is the lowest since December 1
  • 138 New Yorkers passed away Monday from COVID-19
  • Hospitalization and intubations are up, but hospital discharges and ICU patients are down

7-day average by region:

  • Long Island: 5.36%
  • Mid-Hudson: 5.34%
  • New York City: 5.1%
  • North Country: 4.7%
  • Western New York: 4.1%
  • Capital Region: 3.4%
  • Mohawk Valley: 3.1%
  • Finger Lakes: 2.1%
  • Central New York: 1.89%
  • Southern Tier: 1.89%

